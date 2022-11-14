Singaporean taken to hospital after rotting plank at Penang jetty gives way

Visiting a historical site? You may want to watch your step.

A 40-year-old Singaporean recently got into a mishap while holidaying in George Town, Penang, when he stepped onto a rotting plank at Chew Jetty, reported China Press.

According to the Malaysian news outlet, the incident took place on Saturday (Nov 12) at about 11am.

The man was visiting the jetty with his wife and family but while walking on the boardwalk, he stepped on a rotting plank that broke and caused him to fall partly through the gap.

He then tried to hoist himself up, but ended up spraining his left arm. He also suffered abrasions on his feet.

Some residents called for an ambulance and the man was eventually taken to the hospital, reported the Chinese daily.

The man's wife, who declined to be named, told China Press that her husband's injuries weren't very severe.

However, she added that as Chew Jetty is a popular tourist spot, she expected the area to be more well-maintained by the authorities.

Chew Jetty was one of five wooden jetties constructed in 1888 as part of a development project in George Town. The area has since evolved into a popular tourist attraction.

The man and his family returned to Singapore on Sunday.

China Press also spoke to other residents at Chew Jetty, who revealed that this wasn't the first time someone had fallen after stepping on a decaying plank.

Just a few months ago, a female tourist had a similar misfortune, and sustained several bruises on her feet.

Responding to China Press' queries, Pengkalan Kota state assemblyman Daniel Gooi shared that he has applied for several grants to start restoration work at various parts of the jetty.

He added that he previously applied for a grant of RM100,000 (S$29,700) for restoration works at Lee Jetty, another historical landmark in George Town.

"With regard to the decayed plank [at Chew Jetty], I have arranged for workers to repair it," said Gooi.

In a separate incident last Christmas, a man fell into the sea at East Coast Park after losing his footing while climbing onto the breakwater.

He was discovered by his wife, who felt something was amiss after he did not return.

According to Zaobao, the man knew how to swim but was unable to do so because of the strong currents. He made his way back to the shore after a passer-by threw him a lifebuoy.

