Singaporean thumb drive inventor Henn Tan, 3 others charged with cheating, falsifying accounts

SINGAPORE - Trek 2000 International's chairman emeritus and thumb drive inventor Henn Tan and three former officers were on Wednesday (Sept 25) each slapped with three to 16 charges, including cheating and falsification of accounts.

Tan, who founded the company, stepped down in May 2018 as chief executive of the mainboard-listed information technology solutions provider. He faces a total of 15 charges that accuse him of committing offences as far back as 2006.

The 63-year-old was alleged to have committed seven counts of falsification of entries including those pertaining to revenue and net profit in Trek 2000's FY2015 financial statements as well as recording fictitious sales and purchases respectively in 2013 and 2014. This included a conspiracy with then chief financial officer Gurcharan Singh between 2006 and 2011 to create false entries pertaining to licensing income of the group in Trek 2000's financial statements for those years.

He had also allegedly engaged in a conspiracy with Singh, former executive director Poo Teng Pin and former division president Foo Kok Wah to deceive external auditors Ernst & Young that the FY2015 financial statements had been properly drawn up.