Singaporean who died by suicide in KL homestay was wanted by Malaysian cops for alleged sexual assault

A 43-year-old Singaporean man discovered dead at a Kuala Lumpur homestay on Friday (May 16) was wanted by the Malaysian police for his suspected involvement in several criminal cases, reported Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

The decomposing bodies of the man, surnamed Xie, and another Singaporean woman surnamed Zhuang, 33, were found on the bed of a homestay in Cheras, KL.

District police chief Aidil Bolhassan reportedly said on Saturday that burnt charcoal and suspected ketamine had been found in the room.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said on Sunday the deaths of Xie and Zhuang — who were a married couple — have been ruled as suicide, reported the New Straits Times.

When contacted by Shin Min on Sunday, Cheras district police chief Aidil confirmed Xie was wanted by the police for several alleged offences including sexual assault.

According to him, the offences include exploiting any person for purposes of prostitution, the selling of obscene materials, and dishonestly or fraudulently assisting in the release of any demand or claim.

Aidil also told Shin Min that Xie was suspected of physical sexual assault on a child on April 30, with the case investigated under Section 14 of the Child Sexual Offences Act 2017.

On Monday, Malaysian media outlet China Press reported that the man did not show up in court on May 14 to face charges relating to the last case.

According to the Shin Min report, the couple wedded last May and have a business in Malaysia.

