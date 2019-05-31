Singaporean who helps poor in Vietnam seeks aid to pay hospital bills after accident

Mr Poh Wei Ye undergoing physiotherapy at the FV Hospital in Ho Chi Minh on May 30 after getting into an accident where he dislocated his left hand and broke his left leg.

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man, who has been helping orphans and the needy in Vietnam for eight years, is now seeking help to pay his hospital bills.

Mr Poh Wei Ye, a social entrepreneur, dislocated his left hand and broke his left leg last Saturday night (May 25) when he crashed his motorcycle into branches lying on a road.

The 36-year-old, who is still in hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, has raised $11,542 from online fund-raising platform Give.asia, and hopes to get $25,000 to settle his expenses, including surgery. He has no medical insurance.

Mr Poh told The Straits Times on Thursday (May 30) that he was on his way home to collect materials needed for a new group of National University of Singapore students arriving soon to continue a project organised by its undergraduates.

"It was totally dark. I was riding for two hours straight and I think I lost my concentration when I crashed into those branches," he said.

He was bleeding from the head when motorists took him to a nearby provincial hospital, before his brother-in-law moved him to a Ho Chi Minh hospital.