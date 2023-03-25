Singaporean woman allegedly attacks man with hot water, arrested after trying to flee to Indonesia by ferry

A 28-year-old woman who tried to leave Singapore after allegedly scalding a man with hot water was arrested while the ferry she boarded was still within the Republic's territorial waters, the police said on Saturday (March 25).

The woman had been captured on police surveillance cameras pouring water on a 24-year-old man near Balam Road on Thursday morning. The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.30am. But she had fled the scene before the police arrived.

The man suffered second-degree burns on his neck and shoulders, but was conscious when taken to hospital. A thermos flask, suspected to have been used in the attack, was discovered to have been discarded near the scene.

The woman attempted to flee to Indonesia by ferry from the Singapore Cruise Centre, but the vessel was intercepted by the Police Coast Guard before it left Singapore's territorial waters, the police said, after a coordinated effort between multiple agencies to track her. She was arrested at 11.30am on the day of the incident.

Ferries from the cruise terminal at Harbourfront Centre take passengers to the Indonesian islands of Batam, Bintan and Karimun.

The police established the woman's identity with investigations revealing she knew the victim. Her face was masked during the attack, the police said. She also changed into a brown-coloured outfit when boarding the ferry, images showed, with a black dress she was wearing during the alleged assault seized.

The woman will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means on Saturday, the police said. If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, commended the officers across multiple agencies involved with the arrest.

He said: "This arrest demonstrates the Police's ability to apprehend those who try to escape via our maritime borders. The excellent coordination between the various units, including the Police Coast Guard, allowed us to swiftly identify and detain the suspect before she left Singapore waters."

