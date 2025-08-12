Singaporean woman deported from Malaysia

A Singaporean woman was deported from Malaysia in the first week of August, the New Straits Times reported.

The woman left Malaysia via the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru, according to a statement from Malaysian Immigration Department.

The statement did not state the Singaporean's age, and the reasons for her deportation.

She was among the 53 people reportedly deported from Malaysia since the start of August, which also included 36 Bangladeshis, 11 Thais, two Vietnamese, two Indonesians, and one Chinese national.

The Malaysian Immigration Department said that they all paid for their own repatriation costs.

"All deportees were blacklisted and are barred from re-entering Malaysia for a stipulated period," it added.

AsiaOne has contacted the Malaysian Immigration Department for more information.

On January 19, two Singaporeans were reportedly deported from Malaysia.

Johor Immigration director Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said then that the men were among the 52 repatriated after completing prison sentences for various offences, including violations to the country's immigration laws.

"Upon repatriation, all detainees were blacklisted in the department's system, which bars their re-entry into Malaysia for at least five years," he said.

[[nid:714269]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com