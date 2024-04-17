Singaporean woman goes missing in Spain, family appeals for information

A Singaporean woman has been reported missing in Spain.

Ms Audrey Fang's family is appealing for information on her whereabouts after she became uncontactable.

Her brother, Mr Benjamin Fang, told TNP that his 39-year-old sister did not share her flight or trip details with them but knows she left Singapore for Spain on Apr 4 at about 11.45pm.

"She was travelling alone but we believe she was going to meet a friend," he said.

According to a local news report, Ms Fang was staying at a hotel in Xàbia, a coastal town in the province of Alicante, Valencia.

She reportedly left the hotel on Apr 9 at about 8.45pm but did not return to her room. Her personal belongings were left behind.

The family felt something was amiss when her father could not reach her since Apr 10.

They then contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Apr 11 and made a police report on Apr 12 when she did not arrive in Singapore as scheduled.

"She was expected to touch down in Singapore on Apr 12 at 7am," Mr Fang said.

"We would like to appeal to members of the public who are in Spain or anyone who has seen her for information."

TNP understands MFA is assisting the family.

