Singaporean woman injured after fall at Selangor waterfall, stretchered down mountain by rescuers

A day out at a popular waterfall in Selangor ended with a Singaporean woman being taken to hospital after she was injured in a fall on Saturday (June 6).

The incident occurred at Kanching Waterfall in Rawang, where emergency responders were called in to assist the woman after she reportedly sustained injuries in the area.

In a Facebook post, the Rawang Fire and Rescue Department said its Alpha Team "attended to a special services case involving a Singaporean citizen who fell in the Kanching Waterfall area, Rawang".

Upon arriving at the scene, rescuers carried out an operation to safely bring the woman down from the area.

Photos shared by the department show firefighters carrying a stretcher along forested trails as they evacuated the victim from the waterfall.

The woman was subsequently handed over handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia for examination and further action. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of her injuries.

The fire department said the operation was completed smoothly with the cooperation of all parties involved.

Public advised to take precautions

Following the incident, the department reminded visitors to prioritise safety when visiting waterfall and recreational areas.

Members of the public were urged to obey warning signs, wear suitable footwear and avoid venturing onto slippery rocks or other high-risk areas.

The department also advised parents and caregivers to keep a close watch on children at all times, and warned against engaging in potentially dangerous activities during bad weather or after rainfall, when water currents may become stronger.

"Safety is a joint responsibility," the department said, urging visitors to remain vigilant and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com