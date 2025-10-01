Singaporean woman praised for being 'perfect ambassador' during London street interview

A woman from Singapore who appeared in a street interview video has impressed netizens, with some calling her the "perfect ambassador".

In the one-minute-long video, which was filmed along London's Carnaby Street, the unnamed woman was asked various questions about Singapore.

Some of these questions were: "How many official languages does Singapore have? Name them", "What unites Singaporeans" and "True or false, Singapore has the world's tallest indoor waterfall".

To netizens' delight, she answered them eloquently and without hesitation.

The woman, named all four official languages, said the annual National Day Parade (NDP) was what united Singaporeans and that the world's tallest indoor waterfall was indeed located in Jewel Changi Airport.

She also mentioned some things that were uniquely Singaporean such as Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats as well as the "durian-shaped" Esplanade.

The video, which was posted on Sept 28, garnered significant attention online.

As of Wednesday (Oct 1), it has nearly 525,000 views and over 30,600 likes.

It even caught the eye of the Esplanade's official TikTok account, which commented: "Hi it's us the durian building."

Some netizens who came across the clip applauded the woman's knowledge on Singapore, while some others were impressed by her manner of speech and how she carried herself.

One netizen commented: "Who is she and how is she the perfect ambassador for Singapore?"

"This lady knows more about Singapore than I do," said another commenter.

Another netizen wrote: "I'm so proud of this video! A proper interview with true knowledge about our country!"

Some also shared their own answers to the interviewer's questions, with one writing: "She's better than me. I would have said what unites us is complaining."

"She forgot, we speak Singlish too," read another comment.

