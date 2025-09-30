Singaporean woman refuses to cooperate with Malaysian traffic police, arrested for verbally abusing officers on Tuas Second Link

A Singaporean woman refused to cooperate when Malaysian traffic police officers issued a summons against her on the Tuas Second Link on Sept 27.

The 29-year-old was later arrested for verbally abusing police officers there, the New Straits Times reported.

Police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said police officers manning a roadblock found that her Singapore-registered vehicle had an illegally modified exhaust.

"She refused to cooperate when stopped and obstructed the policemen from carrying out their duties by uttering profanities," he added.

According to Malaysian law, offenders caught obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty face a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$3,069), two years’ jail, or both.

Using insulting words carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Malaysian police said that she is also being investigated for not having valid documents to remain in Malaysia, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 and up to five years’ jail.

There have been several recent incidents involving Singaporeans running afoul of the law in Malaysia.

In June, a 40-year-old man was fined RM9,100 over a road rage incident in Johor Bahru.

In August, two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested for attempting to leave across the border illegally on motorcycles.

