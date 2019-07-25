Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: Poll

Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) of employees in Singapore felt they deserved more annual leave last year, up from 76 per cent in 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE - Nearly two-thirds of full-time workers in Singapore felt 'vacation-deprived' last year, with about four in 10 saying they could not get enough time off work to use up their annual leave. Some 77 per cent said they would take a pay cut to get an extra day off.

These were the findings of travel agency Expedia's latest vacation deprivation survey released on Thursday. The firm polled more than 11,000 full-time working adults across 19 markets globally, including 300 respondents in Singapore.

With 63 per cent of Singapore workers in 2018 feeling they did not get enough vacation time, the country moved up one spot to the sixth most vacation-deprived market in the world. This is up from 57 per cent who felt this way in 2017 and 41 per cent in 2016, according to Expedia's surveys for those years.

Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) of employees in Singapore felt they deserved more annual leave last year, up from 76 per cent in 2017.

Sentiments of vacation deprivation grew more rapidly in Singapore as compared to the global average, the study found. Singapore recorded a 6 per cent bump in these sentiments compared to 2017 - the fourth largest increase in the world. India and Thailand had the biggest jumps at 15 per cent and 14 per cent respectively, followed by the United States which saw a 9 per cent rise.

Strikingly, it emerged from the survey, that half of those polled in Singapore did not use up their annual leave - and this was mainly because they were unable to take time off work, with 39 per cent citing that as a reason.