Singaporeans advised to defer all travel plans to Ukraine in light of escalating tensions: MFA

SINGAPORE- Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Ukraine, while those who are already there should take necessary precautions for their personal safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Jan 26) that those who are in Ukraine should also remain vigilant and monitor local news closely, in the light of escalating tensions around the country.

They can also register with MFA at this link if they have not done so.

Ukraine is facing the possibility of a Russian invasion as the United States warned Moscow of damaging sanctions, including measures targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has amassed 100,000 troops near Ukraine but denies any plans to attack the country.

The heightened tensions have also forced Western leaders to step up preparations for any Russian military action.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation said on Monday (Jan 24) that it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

MFA said Singapore has no diplomatic presence in Ukraine. Those who require consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office on 6379-8800 or 6379-8855.

