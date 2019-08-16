Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: Foreign Ministry

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory asking Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Hong Kong, following several pro-democracy protests in the financial hub.

In an advisory dated Friday (Aug 16), MFA said the protests that have been ongoing since June have become increasingly unpredictable and could turn violent.

The recent protests had also affected Hong Kong International Airport, leading to the cancellation of flights and leaving many travellers stranded at the airport.

"Singaporeans are thus advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments," it said.

More than 10 weeks of increasingly violent confrontations between police and anti-government demonstrators have plunged the city into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.