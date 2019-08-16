Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: Foreign Ministry

Hong Kong protesters staging a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug 13, 2019. Singapore's MFA has issued a travel advisory asking Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to the island, on Aug 16.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory asking Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Hong Kong, following several pro-democracy protests in the financial hub.

In an advisory dated Friday (Aug 16), MFA said the protests that have been ongoing since June have become increasingly unpredictable and could turn violent.

The recent protests had also affected Hong Kong International Airport, leading to the cancellation of flights and leaving many travellers stranded at the airport.

"Singaporeans are thus advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments," it said.

More than 10 weeks of increasingly violent confrontations between police and anti-government demonstrators have plunged the city into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The protests were sparked by opposition to an extradition Bill that would have allowed for criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China. Protesters' demands have since broadened to include requests for greater democracy.

The MFA advised those already in Hong Kong to take necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, including staying vigilant, monitoring developments through the local news, and heeding the instructions of the local authorities.

"You should avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," it said, adding that Singaporeans can follow the Hong Kong Police Force on their Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest updates.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Consulate-General in Hong Kong or the MFA Duty Office (24hrs) on:

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong
Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours)
Fax: +852-2861-3595
E-mail: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855
E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

