Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong while those already in the city are advised to take precautions, in the wake of large-scale protests there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Oct 30).

In a travel advisory posted on its website, MFA said that since June, the protests in Hong Kong have become increasingly unpredictable. The ministry also warned that they can take place with little or no notice, and could turn violent.

MFA cited two upcoming protests in Hong Kong on Thursday, saying that road closures and traffic disruptions in these areas are expected.

At the Prince Edward MTR station, a rally is expected on Thursday, with protesters likely to spill over into surrounding areas.

A march is also planned from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay to Lan Kwai Fong in Central.

The ministry advised Singaporeans in Hong Kong to stay vigilant, monitor developments through the local news, and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Singaporeans should avoid the protests and large public gatherings, while maintaining contact with family and friends so their safety is known, it added.