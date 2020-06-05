Singaporeans to be given improved reusable masks in third nationwide mask distribution exercise

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be given improved reusable masks soon as the Government embarks on a third mask distribution exercise.

The new cloth masks will have better filtration capabilities and are more breathable, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told reporters in a teleconference.

As with the two previous rounds of distribution, Singaporeans will be able to collect the masks from community centres and residents' committee centres.

This time, people will also be able to collect their masks from vending machines. He said the distribution will take place close to the end of the circuit breaker period and more details will be announced later.

Mr Chan also gave an update on Singapore's mask production capabilities.

He said that Singapore has been ramping up its domestic production of surgical masks since February to ensure that their supply to healthcare workers here is sustainable.

The global demand for masks has risen in recent months as countries step up their fight against Covid-19. Lockdowns overseas have put the ability of countries to manufacture and export under stress.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 situation, there has been a lot of interest in our mask strategies, in particular... Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.