Singaporeans can condemn terrorist attacks in Israel and yet sympathise with Palestinians' plight: Shanmugam

Singaporeans can sympathise with how Palestinians have been treated over the years and still "unequivocally condemn" the terrorist attacks in Israel, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Oct 12).

The minister added that these external events in the Middle East must not affect the "precious peace" in Singapore.

Shanmugam was speaking to the media at his ministry’s headquarters at Novena. This comes days after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israel on Oct 7.

Describing the "terrorist attack" - including the unjustified murder of children and other acts of cruelty as "shocking and horrifying" - Shanmugam said: "These extreme violence must be condemned in clear unequivocal terms.

"It is possible to hold very strong views on what is happening in the region. It is possible to deplore how the Palestinians have been treated over the years.

"It is possible to deeply sympathise with the plight of the Palestinians, and yet still unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks carried out in Israel. These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances."

Israel has since responded with retaliatory airstrikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza that have killed more than 1,000 people, as it prepares for a possible ground offensive.

More than 3,000 people have died in the conflict since Oct 7.

International events cannot destabilise Singapore: Shanmugam

Pointing out that Singaporeans must stay vigilant against terrorist groups who will try and exploit such conflicts, he highlighted several previous incidents where his ministry had detained Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act.

In Nov 2022, a man was detained following plans to travel to Gaza to fight alongside Hamas after watching videos online.

In March 2021, a former national serviceman was detained for planning knife attacks against Jews in Singapore. He had wanted to travel to Gaza and fight alongside Hamas.

"So far, we have managed to avoid letting international events like these, destabilise us within Singapore," Shanmugam said.

"This is going to be quite a tough period, but our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans. We have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that."

On concerns whether the recent events in Israel will affect racial cohesion, Shanmugam said that while the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the conflict is very emotive, Singapore's religious harmony is in a "fairly good position".

He pointed out that there is a lot of mutual respect and trust between religious and racial groups here.

"And Singaporeans strongly value our racial and religious diversity and harmony," he added.

"What we have built over the years and what we now have is precious and extremely remarkable, and we must do our best to protect it."

MHA to step up security measures

When asked if his ministry plans to step up security measures - such as increasing patrols in mosques and synagogues, Shanmugam said security agencies are "watching the situation closely".

The minister added: "Additional measures have been taken. There will be stepped-up patrols at some events and places and emergency forces are always on alert to respond to incidents.

"Places which are possible targets have had their security re-assessed. And for places at higher risk, we are increasing security. ICA has also stepped up its measures."

"This is a period everyone has to be a bit more alert and careful as Singapore is an attractive target."

PM Lee sends condolence letter to Israeli PM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 8) wrote a condolence letter to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu over the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

In his letter, PM Lee said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss so many lives, adding that Singapore strongly condemns the attacks, the murders and abductions of innocent civilians.

"I extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Israel, especially to the families of the victims, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

"I am confident that Israel will remain strong and united to overcome the difficult challenges ahead."

The letter was posted on the Embassy of Israel in Singapore’s Facebook page, and a copy was obtained from the Prime Minister’s Office.

