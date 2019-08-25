Singaporeans can weather world uncertainties by training and upgrading of skills: Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - The world economy is facing challenging times, but Singaporeans will be able to weather the storm with the right tools and mindset, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a dinner for his constituents on Saturday (Aug 24).

"Last week, at the National Day Rally, I talked about the economy and how conditions are difficult because of uncertainties in the world and how that's affecting us," said PM Lee at the Teck Ghee National Day Celebration Dinner.

"And how we will be able to respond, not just with stimulus, not just with relief packages, but also with training, with upgrading, and with transformation of companies."

He emphasised the importance of workers learning new skills to stay relevant in a changing economy, and older workers continuing to receive new training.