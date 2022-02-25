Singaporeans experience tremors from Indonesia earthquake

Saw things shaking or felt giddy this morning?

Many people in Singapore reported a rare experience with tremors on Friday (Feb 25).

This is likely due to an earthquake that struck nearby Indonesia.

Meteorological Service Singapore confirmed a magnitude 6.0 quake struck the western coast of Sumatra at a depth of 10km at 9.39am.

Several people who spoke to AsiaOne said that not only did they feel the ground shake, they experienced sudden giddiness too.

A housewife by the surname Chua told The Straits Times: “I felt two rounds of tremors which both lasted for about five seconds. This all happened within a minute."

Police put out an advisory acknowledging the tremors, adding: "Members of the public who were indoors and felt the tremors have been advised to take cover under a table and to keep away from items made of glass or any hanging objections. They were also advised not to use the lift or use any naked light, in case of a gas leak.

"For those who were outdoors, they have been advised to keep away from buildings and overhead electric cables."

ADVISORY ON TREMORS REPORTED IN SINGAPORE The Meteorological Services has confirmed that an earthquake had occurred in... Posted by Singapore Police Force on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Reuters reported that people in Malaysia also felt the tremors.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG tweeted that the earthquake's epicentre was on land and there was no risk of tsunamis.

The agency's head Dwikorita Karnawati told MetroTV: "Because this is on land, and the scale is above 6, we are concerned that it could cause some damage."

Indonesia suffers quakes frequently as it is located along the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where Earth's tectonic plates touch.

tp@asiaone.com