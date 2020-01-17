Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs

Read also

Instead, it also involves understanding the Republic's social norms, if they have studied or lived here long enough, or if they have served their national service.

All Singapore citizenship applicants aged 16 to 60 who have been granted in-principle approval by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, undertake the Singapore Citizenship Journey programme, which applicants are given about two months to complete.

Among other things, the current programme also features a community sharing session where new citizens meet residents and grassroots leaders from their constituencies.

During the session, applicants reflect on their journey towards citizenship and share their hopes and aspirations for Singapore.

Ms Fu said workgroup participants should expect to be involved in several discussion groups from March to July this year. The suggestions could be implemented into the programme from the end of the year.