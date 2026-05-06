Singaporeans will never be helpless passengers to an AI driven future: Tan See Leng

The Government will not allow Singaporeans to become "helpless passengers" as artificial intelligence (AI) propels our country into the future, Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Wednesday (May 6).

He was sharing his perspective on the parliamentary motion of no "jobless growth" put forward by labour chief Ng Chee Meng on Tuesday, where the latter highlighted that Singapore's AI-driven economic growth does not equate to more or better jobs for workers.

After seven hours of speeches and debates by 24 MPs, the motion tabled by Ng was unanimously passed.

Highlighting the concerns that Singaporeans are feeling amid the AI transition, Dr Tan said that many may "sense that the ground is shifting beneath their feet".

Not only is the world rapidly changing due to conflict in the Middle East, AI is also a source of anxiety as Singaporeans worry over what it could represent amid large tech firms announcing layoffs due to AI adoption

"These are legitimate concerns, and we take it seriously," he said. "And the change of this magnitude is indeed unsettling."

However, there are early signs for cautious optimism, he added.

"Recent global surveys show that two in three companies that made earlier AI-driven cuts are already rehiring.

"But why is that so? Because they found that AI could handle the predictable and routine, but customers still wanted human judgement, empathy and the genuine connection that AI could not provide."

Dr Tan further shared that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is closely monitoring AI's impact on the workforce.

According to the Ministry's report on adoption of AI among firms on April 30, it is augmenting, rather than replacing the workforce.

Only about three in 10 firms have adopted AI, of which only a small minority have reported reduced income. Meanwhile, seven in 10 firms using AI have seen productivity gains.

"More commonly, firms are redesigning jobs," Dr Tan said.

"They're creating new AI related roles, indicating that AI is changing how work is done, how they are being reorganised, rather than reducing jobs."

But he stressed that Singaporeans should never be complacent.

"We must be prepared that as AI adoption gains pace, gains momentum and scale, the impact on jobs would be greater, and that's why we constantly prepare ourselves."

Support for workers and businesses

In helping individuals and businesses with the transition, Dr Tan reiterated some of the steps being taken to prepare Singaporeans.

The Government recently passed the Bill for the Skills and Workforce Development Agency — the merger between SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore — which aims to provide ease of access to support for both businesses and workers.

AI literacy of Singaporeans is also a key concern raised by the minister, who shared that there are now over 1,600 AI-related courses on the MySkillsFuture website.

"From the second half of this year, Singaporeans who enroll in selected SkillsFuture AI courses will receive six months of free access to premium AI tools," he said.

"This will help them to apply classroom learning to their daily lives and work."

Businesses have also been assisted by the ongoing Enterprise Workforce Transformation Package, which has helped them implement job redesign and reskill workers where necessary.

"We are also supporting labour movement's efforts to transform businesses and workers."

He shared that the Government has topped up the National Trades Union Congress company training committee grant by around $200 million in 2025 and extended the grant to 2028.

In closing, Dr Tan promised that the Government will "walk alongside" workers and assist in the AI transition.

"We'll help you to compete, so that together you can create better opportunities, both for your businesses and for your workers.

"We will not leave the future of work, the livelihoods of our workers, or Singaporeans, to chance, we will shape a transformation that is inclusive, forward thinking anchored in real action.

"Singaporeans will never be helpless passengers to an AI driven future— Singaporeans will be our fellow co-pilots as our AI journey takes flight," Dr Tan said.

[[nid:735230]]

khooyihang@asiane.com