Singaporeans need to be more aware of potential security threats amid Israel-Iran conflict: Shanmugam

Singaporeans must be more aware of potential security threats amid rising tensions from the Israel-Iran conflict, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a community event in Nee Soon on Saturday (June 28), he stated that security is a joint responsibility.

"Singapore has been so safe that the awareness in effect, [is] a bit low," he said.

Shanmugam explained that people in this region, other regions or extremist organisations might want to make a point against Israeli, American or other Western assets, adding that there could be attacks from the far right on Muslim assets.

"There is a ceasefire, but we don't know exactly what will happen after this," he said, adding that if Singapore is attacked, it will make international headlines.

He also stated that Singapore has increased its security posture amid the conflict.

"There is a possibility of attacks on both sides, he said, either by the far right attacking Muslims, or representatives of Muslim countries including Iran, and attacks on Western assets — American, European or Israeli."

"So we have increased our security posture, working off different scenarios, but you know, you can never be absolutely sure."

When asked if there has been increased suspicious or extreme activity since the US air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Shanmugam said the authorities have not detected anything yet.

"But they need to succeed only once," he warned.

The Israel-Iran conflict, which began with Israel's airstrikes on June 13, went on for 12 days before a ceasefire was called by US President Donald Trump on June 25.

Much of the population of 10 million fled Iran's capital, Tehran, after days of bombing.

The US also struck three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, which reportedly set the latter's nuclear programme back by a few months according to CNN.

In his first statement since the ceasefire was imposed, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamane, said Iran "slapped America in the face" by launching an attack against a major US base in Qatar following the latter's bombing raids.

He added that Iran would never surrender.

Trump sharply criticised these remarks on June 27, dropping plans to lift sanctions on Iran. He also said he would consider bombing Iran again if Tehran is enriching uranium to worrisome levels, Reuters reported.

