Singaporeans in South Korea going ahead with travel plans, but taking precautions following brief martial law

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans visiting South Korea are going ahead with their travel plans, but taking precautions ahead of possible fallout following the overnight declaration and lifting of martial law there.

Kayven Tan, 28, told The Straits Times on Dec 4 that he will proceed with his plan to explore Seoul, but will avoid areas where protesters are known to gather.

Mr Tan had arrived in the South Korean capital on the morning of Dec 3, and was shocked later that night to hear about South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol's sudden announcement declaring martial law.

"We were a bit confused and taken by surprise. We didn't know what would happen when martial law was declared in South Korea," said the researcher.

"We were worried that if things got worse, many places would be restricted, basic services would be shut down, and (we feared) the possibility that we would not be able to leave the country as planned next week."

But his worries were eased overnight when Yoon announced the lifting of martial law.

"It was reassuring," said Mr Tan, who said he will continue with his itinerary while avoiding areas in Seoul that could see clashes.

Another Singaporean, Caitlyn Tan, 25, said her trip will also go ahead as planned, but she will avoid visiting places close to the National Assembly.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered at the National Assembly after martial law was declared. Troops had also entered the building for a short time.

Ms Tan, who arrived in Seoul on Nov 30, noted that the areas away from the National Assembly were "pretty mellow and quiet" on the night that martial law was announced.

"No one was discussing it on the trains either," she said.

Similarly, Renee Yong, who is in Seoul with her family including three children, said it was business as usual there.

"(There are) no protests... at some of the touristy places in Myeongdong," said the 45-year-old. "Everything seems pretty fine."

Yong was asleep when martial law was imposed, and had woken up the next day to messages from friends and colleagues asking her to stay safe.

After checking with the hotel reception, she said she was not too worried about the situation and decided to proceed with her plans for the day.

However, Singaporean James Ongkauko, 24, told ST that he will book an earlier flight home, out of fear that the situation in South Korea will worsen.

"I am still fairly cautious about the situation, because while there's a degree of calm (following the lifting of martial law), I personally feel that the potential for protests remains high in certain areas," said the student.

Ongkauko, who arrived in Seoul on Dec 3, added that he will be cutting his trip short as his parents are concerned for his safety.

"I initially wanted to stay for a good while in Seoul but would prefer to return home for my parents' peace of mind," he said.

The uncertain situation in South Korea is also forcing Mahirah, who declined to give her full name, and her friends to reconsider whether to proceed with their trip to Seoul, which was scheduled for Dec 8.

"If we continue, I am definitely coming back to my Airbnb before sunset. (It will be) so dangerous and scary to be out after," said the 24-year-old, who works in healthcare.

Tour groups that ST spoke to said that their itineraries in South Korea remain unaffected, but that they are on the lookout for any signs of escalation.

EU Holidays, which currently has seven tour groups comprising a total of 149 travellers in South Korea, said its groups will continue with their itineraries as planned. It said that upcoming trips to the country have not been postponed or cancelled, adding that it is monitoring the situation closely.

It noted that its tours do not visit areas near Parliament where minor protests had occurred.

"Feedback from our tour managers indicates that guests are not concerned about the situation, especially since the (martial law has) been lifted and there has been no impact on their activities," the tour agency said.

As a precautionary measure, EU Holidays has advised its guests to register their presence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Meanwhile, Chan Brothers Travel's assistant director Jeremiah Wong told ST that the company has had to make some detours to avoid potential areas of unrest, but that the itinerary of its groups there has not changed.

He added that Chan Brothers has not received any calls of concern so far, and that all upcoming tours will continue as scheduled.

Itineraries will be adjusted if needed, he added as the company monitors the situation closely.

Another travel group, Nam Ho Travel Service, said it has also not made any changes to its travel groups' itineraries, and it is in constant contact with its on-ground team and the local authorities.

"Should any safety concerns arise, we are prepared to make adjustments to the itineraries as needed," it said.

Nam Ho added that it is evaluating the situation in South Korea and will make decisions regarding upcoming trips based on official advisories and the safety conditions in the country.

Checks by ST found that all flights to Seoul from Singapore on Dec 4 had continued as scheduled.

In a Facebook post on Dec 4, the Singapore Embassy in Seoul said Yoon had announced the lifting of martial law that morning, and that troops which were mobilised have returned to base.

It advised Singaporeans in South Korea to continue with their activities as planned, and to keep up to date with local news as well as avoid areas where protests are occuring.

