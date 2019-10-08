Singaporeans spending less on clothing and shoes

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are spending less on clothes and shoes compared with five years ago, a government survey has found.

The latest Household Expenditure Survey, based on data collected in 2017 and last year, found that the average household spent about $120 a month on clothing and footwear, down from about $160 in the 2012/2013 poll.

"Notably, clothing and footwear experienced the largest decline in expenditure in percentage terms," said a report on the survey, which is conducted every five years by the Department of Statistics.

In comparison, expenditure on accommodation services, food and health increased.