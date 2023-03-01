Singaporeans spooked by eerie red-themed HDB lift lobby, one says her daughter dares not take lift alone

Receiving the keys to a new flat is usually a thrilling experience, but some residents in a new Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Tampines weren't too pleased with what they saw.

One of the residents took to TikTok to document her creepy-looking lift lobby at block 640B of Tampines GreenVines — complete with red tiles and red walls.

The resident, who goes by Zelia2702, also included a picture of the block's mailboxes, which had the same eerie red tiles.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, some residents have also expressed their concerns about the jarring colour scheme, with one saying she's worried that her daughter won't dare to take the lift on her own.

Other blocks in the same project were also given the same treatment, albeit with different colours such as blue and yellow.

Zelia isn't the only one who found the lift lobby's interior design unacceptable.

Her video has garnered more than 100,000 views on TikTok, with several comments from residents who concur with her displeasure towards the design.

Another resident, surnamed Fu, told Zaobao he found it rather gloomy.

"In the day it looks like [it's] Chinese New Year, but at night it looks like a temple," remarked the 30-year-old engineer.

This particular block has also attracted the attention of other residents in the estate.

Yan, who owns a unit at 639B with the same colour scheme, told Zaobao that he and his wife went to take a look at the eerie block out of curiosity.

"We'll only get our keys in end-March, but we came down to take a look after finding out that our block has the same colour scheme.

"When we come out of the lift it feels like our hair is standing, I hope that the authorities will change the design," shared the 32-year-old, who is self-employed.

Ceiling repainted white

Thankfully for these residents, some rectifications are being made to make these lift lobbies less creepy.

Some workers were spotted re-painting the ceilings white, in an attempt to brighten the area — to the relief of the residents who were interviewed.

Over on TikTok, Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC, Baey Yam Keng has also responded to Zelia's video, saying that he too felt that the colour scheme "doesn't look appropriate" with the lighting at night.

Baey assured residents that the HDB is also looking into the matter.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tampines Town Council for further comment.

