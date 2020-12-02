Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - When Teck Ghee Parkview resident Lini Chew, 36, learnt about the panic-buying driven by the coronavirus outbreak, she felt she had to do something.

Hand sanitisers were sold out in shops - so why not make her own?

Last Saturday (Feb 8), the marketing manager and about 10 neighbours rolled up their sleeves to produce hand sanitisers from scratch, bottle them, and left them in Housing Board lifts in their estate for others to use.

"When Dorscon Orange (was activated), people were scrambling to clear the shelves. Even before that, masks and hand sanitisers were sold out," Ms Chew told The Straits Times. "We don't want to succumb to this kind of behaviour. If we are to come together as a community and stand strong, it has to start from our own actions."

Ms Chew took the initiative and roped in some members from her "TGPV Super Mummies" WhatsApp group. One of them, who has an essential oils business, provided the formula. The others scoured their shelves and medicine cabinets at home for the key ingredients - vodka, essential oils and aloe vera gel. A friend from Queenstown taught them how to put these ingredients together.

The fruits of their labour - 14 bottles of homemade hand sanitiser - can now be found in the lifts of four housing blocks and a carpark in their estate.

While hand sanitisers - with at least 60 per cent alcohol - can help, health experts recommend that the best way to remove germs from a person's hands is to wash them with water and soap. So regular hand washing should keep them clean.

Some people in Singapore have been criticised for panic-buying grocery items and hoarding masks amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak - which has killed more than 1,000 people in mainland China and infected more than 43,000 people worldwide.