Singaporeans unable to redeem latest CDC vouchers in 4-hour Singpass error

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans trying to redeem the $300 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers announced on Tuesday (Jan 3) could not do so for about four hours after encountering intermittent errors authenticating themselves using Singpass.

A yellow banner on the CDC voucher redemption website was put up as early as 12:30pm, prompting users who tried to log in with Singpass to try again later if they were unable to claim their vouchers.

Residents can claim their vouchers in a similar way to previous tranches. One member of each household will need to visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with his Singpass account to claim the vouchers. A CDC voucher link will be sent to the registered mobile phone number of the claimant, who can then share it with other household members.

At around 3pm, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), which operates the Singpass system, put up a notice on Facebook acknowledging the problem with Singpass.

“Some users may have encountered an error message when accessing digital services with #Singpass. We are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later,” the agency said, noting it will provide an update when service resumes.

A yellow banner at the top of the CDC voucher redemption website prompted users to try again later.

PHOTO: CDC

A service disruption pop-up message is also shown on the Singpass mobile app, informing users of possible difficulties they might experience accessing digital services using the app.

The intermittent Singpass problem also affected access to other government online services.

At around 4pm, GovTech posted another Facebook update stating that the Singpass problem had been fixed. According to the post: “#Singpass service has resumed. We are monitoring it closely. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

