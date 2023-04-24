'Singaporeans, you can do better': Property agent slams condo residents for ignoring pregnant client locked out of carpark

When visiting a condo, there's usually a pretty tight security system making it hard for anyone to enter or move around the compound unless they live there, or knows someone who does.

Property agent Edison Lian shared about how he was recently stuck in one such estate, and was left with a bitter taste after he met some unhelpful residents who ignored his pregnant client's request to access the carpark.

Saying that Singaporeans can do better, Lian posted a three-minute TikTok video on April 24 captioned, 'Singaporeans' behaviour baffle me'.

Lian shared that he brought his clients, a family of three, to a viewing at a condo located at Bidadari on April 23, adding that the woman was heavily pregnant.

https://www.tiktok.com/@edisonlianhomes/video/7225277614716357890

After showing the unit and the condo's facilities, Lian said that the family was ready to head to the carpark located at the basement.

That was when they realised they needed access to enter the carpark.

Security guard turned us away: Lian

Lian told AsiaOne that he approached a security guard for help but he was turned away.

The guard allegedly told him that he was the only security personnel there that day, and asked him to call the property agent marketing that unit to drive back to open the carpark door for him.

Lian said he then approached a couple at the swimming pool for help and the duo replied "No, we are not owners" and then walked away briskly.

They then approached another two couples at the playground who had the same responses as the first couple.

Seeing this, the father of the family in frustration remarked: " What are you doing here if you are not a condo owner? How do you have access to the playground?"

According to Lian, the three couples who were unwilling to help them appeared to be Singaporeans based on their accents and demeanour.

After much waiting, they came across a man with his two sons and Lian once again requested for assistance.

According to Lian, the man who appeared to be a foreigner, replied without hesitation, "Okay, let me help you. I'll help you walk to my block and get you down to the basement."

Lian shared that they were extremely grateful to this person as the pregnant woman was sweating profusely and looked visibly exhausted just waiting.

Lian concludes his video by saying: "As fellow Singaporeans, we really ought to look at ourselves and look at people around us. Try to understand why we don't want to help or what's driving us to behave in such a manner?"

Lian told AsiaOne that he was baffled by the residents' behaviour because he would have helped if it were him.

Netizens however, were quick to point out that Lian's approach might be questionable and hence, the response from the three couples were justified.

Screengrab/TikTok/EdisonLianHomes

Screengrab/TikTok/EdisonLianHomes

Some even said they would not have helped if they were approached.

Screengrab/TikTok/EdisonLianHomes

However, there were those who said that this agent was just unlucky, and that "in general Singaporeans are pretty helpful."

ALSO READ: 'Why be unkind?' Woman accuses neighbour of complaining to town council after pram left on corridor gets binned