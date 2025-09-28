Singapore's 1st-generation MRT trains retire after close to 38 years of service

"Sorry you have to go."

Those were the parting words from SMRT train captain Mohd Zaidi Sulaiman, 52, when he spoke to AsiaOne and other media about the soon-to-be retired Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI C151) trains he had worked with for the past 31 years.

The 66-strong fleet entered service on Nov 7, 1987, when the MRT system first began operations, plying the North-South and East-West MRT lines.

The last KHI train concluded its final day of service on Sept 26, with all 66 of the first-generation trains phased out as of Sunday (Sept 28).

They have been replaced by the new seventh-generation Alstom Movia R151 trains, several of which first began operating in June 2023, reported The Straits Times.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, SMRT wrote: Today, we bid a fond farewell to the last of the Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) trains - Singapore's first-generation MRT fleet, which has faithfully served the nation since 1987.

"For nearly four decades, these trains were more than just steel and wheels. They were a part of everyday life - bringing children to school, parents to work, and families to important moments. Over time, they became part of Singapore's collective memory."

For Mohd Zaidi, the retirement of these trains represents a bittersweet moment in his career which has spanned over three decades.

"I'm going to miss this train. In my 31 years with KHI, it has somehow or other become like my wife — my second wife. Because basically once I leave my family [for work], I have my second wife with me down here. And she was together with me till I completed my job that day."

Mohd Zaidi elaborated that as technology progresses with train system upgrades, the "learning journey still continues" with the new fleet of trains.

"Till today, we are still learning," he shared.

In its Facebook post on Sunday, SMRT also described how in the early years of MRT operations from 1987 to 1990, they had host delegations from Beijing Metro, Taipei Metro and Shanghai Metro, who visited to learn from Singapore's experience.

"It was a humbling reminder of the pioneering role our nation played in shaping urban rail development in the region."

Said SMRT's chairman Seah Moon Ming: "This is more than a retirement ceremony. It is a celebration of history, of progress, and of the journeys — both within SMRT and across the nation — that these trains have carried us through."

New lease of life

The retired first-generation trains will be getting a new lease of life, however, with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) working with community partners, town councils and educational institutions to encourage the adoption of train cars and their various parts.

Recently, train parts from decommissioned trains, such as a set of train seats, route maps and hand straps, were also contributed to be auctioned off by homegrown fundraiser Heartbid for a good cause.

So far, 26 train cabins have been preserved and more than 800 train seats and other parts have been donated.

