Singapore's consumer watchdog issues warning to water filter firm AOX over false, misleading claims

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) has taken water filter company AOX to task for misusing its logo to promote its products.

In a statement on Tuesday (March 31), the consumer watchdog said that investigations found that AOX had also included a "false and misleading" statement in its physical stores: "Our findings were verified by Competition and Commission of Singapore".

CCS said that the use of its logo is both an unfair trade practice and an offence.

AOX has since admitted to committing the offence and agreed to stop using CCS’ logo and refrain from engaging in any unfair trade practices. It will issue a clarification on its website and in its physical stores.

CCS Chief Executive Alvin Koh said: "Representations that CCS has verified any product-related claims when this was not done is an unfair trade practice as it misleads consumers.

"Businesses should not, in marketing their products or services, misuse CCS’ logo."

In a Facebook post, the Consumer Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong said that his agency will continue to work closely with CCS to ensure that businesses remain transparent and truthful in their marketing practices.

"The enforcement action taken by CCS sends a clear signal to businesses that misleading marketing practices will not be tolerated. Companies that engage in such conduct will be held accountable," he said.

"Consumers often associate official logos and endorsements with credibility and quality. Misusing these signals undermines trust and distorts consumers’ ability to make informed choices."

False or misleading advertisements can be reported to the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore through an online form or by calling 6461-1888.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com