The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 675 new coronavirus cases in Singapore today (May 13). Out of these, the vast majority are cases involving work permit holders residing in dormitories and two are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,346, with 3,851 patients discharged and 21 deaths.

MOH will share more details in its update later tonight.

