'Singapore's daughter' Gigene Wong pledges to move to Hong Kah North and solve residents' problems if elected

Moving in to be her constituents’ neighbour.

That is the commitment that Gigene Wong made during the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) daily evening livestream yesterday (July 1) where candidates shared stories from their day of campaigning.

Recounting her day, Wong shared the message that she told the residents of Hong Koh North as she went about the area today. “Singapore’s daughter is back for you...I resigned and came home for you all. My heart is with you. I want to help you. I want to serve you. I want to hear you.”

She also promised residents that she would move to be a Hong Koh North resident should she get elected. “I will stay with you by your side, be with you. I promise that.”

She added “ I will hear them complain and solve their problems.”

Sharing that she had been warmly received by the residents she met, Wong recounted that there was one household that insisted that she go in as the wife had made a cake just for her.

Wong went on to share that her identical twin sister was also on the trail with her, and had been mistaken by enthusiastic residents to be Wong at Bukit Gombak station.

She ended her sharing with the story of a taxi driver who didn’t want to take her money, even though her taxi fare came up to nearly $50. “He said [to me], Tan Cheng Bock one ah? No need to pay. I drive you all around.“

