Singapore's first Wuhan virus case: Sentosa hotel sanitises rooms where patient, companions stayed

SINGAPORE - All the rooms at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Hotel where Singapore's first Wuhan virus confirmed case and his travelling companions stayed in have been sanitised and sealed off.

Four staff members that came into contact with the infected patient have also been told to stay at home since Wednesday (Jan 22), the hotel said on Thursday night.

Shangri-La Group's executive vice-president of operations in South-east Asia and Australasia Josef Dolp said that all four are currently well and have so far not displayed any symptoms of the virus.

He said: "The rooms which the guests had stayed in were thoroughly disinfected and sanitised after the guests had checked out.

"We will continue to remain vigilant and will assist the health authorities with their investigations and contact tracing efforts."

The infected guest, a 66-year-old Wuhan native, had checked into the hotel with his family on Monday, Mr Dolp said.

He had reported sick on Wednesday, before getting warded.

The hotel then got in touch with its staff to trace who had come into contact with the man, said Mr Dolp.