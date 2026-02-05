Singapore's HTX, Vertical Aerospace to trial air taxis for emergency medical services

Singapore's Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and British-based aerospace manufacturer Vertical Aerospace will be collaborating to trial the use of air taxis for emergency medical responses.

The project will run through April 2026, according to a release by Vertical Aerospace on the second day of the Singapore Airshow 2026 (Feb 4).

Vertical Aerospace was awarded $100,000 in funding from Hatch — an innovation centre of HTX for public safety — after winning a global innovation challenge organised by the centre.

The grant will enable Vertical Aerospace to develop, test and validate how Valo, its aircraft platform, and its commercial eVTOL aircraft, can be used for emergency medical services.

In particular, the project will focus on how electric and hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft can support time-critical medical responses for remote island areas around Singapore.

Under the programme, Vertical Aerospace will work with HTX, Hatch and operational stakeholders to develop a detailed concept with regard to emergency medical responses aligned with operational and regulatory requirements.

A flight demonstration to assess mission feasibility, safety and response times will also be conducted during the project.

"Our collaboration with Vertical Aerospace allows us to assess the potential of Advanced Air Mobility for emergency medical response, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, regulation and operational readiness," said Shao Hong Mok, centre director at Hatch and senior vice president of innovations at TechX Ventures.

[[nid:729338]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com