Singapore's largest polyclinic to open opposite Nex shopping mall by 2025

The upcoming polyclinic will be at 587 Upper Serangoon Road, which is across the road from Nex shopping mall.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Joyce Teo
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The new polyclinic in Serangoon that will be completed by 2025 will be across the road from Nex shopping mall and Serangoon MRT station, noted Mr Seah Kian Peng, an MP for Marine Parade GRC.

Mr Seah, who is also chief executive of the FairPrice Group, said that the polyclinic will be Singapore's largest.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the polyclinic will be the largest by floor area. No other details were available.

Like other polyclinics, it will provide treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, childhood developmental assessment and immunisation, women's cancer screening, health education and disease prevention, Mr Seah wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

There will also be dietetics, psychology and diagnostic services.

Mr Seah noted that it will be at 587 Upper Serangoon Road, which is at the junction of Serangoon Central and Upper Serangoon Road and opposite the Nex mall.

The Serangoon facility is among 10 to 12 new polyclinics that will open in the coming years, in locations that include Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib, Tampines North and Yew Tee.

The MOH has said it is looking to ramp up the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to about 30 to 32 by 2030.

It said in late November that two new polyclinics - in Kaki Bukit and Tengah - will also open by 2025.

Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min said at a community event in late November that as the population ages, it is important to anchor some of the care of patients with chronic diseases in the community.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

