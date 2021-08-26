Singapore's latest electric buses get tram-style pantograph charging

The LTA has announced that it has purchased an additional 20 single-deck electric buses from ST Engineering Mobility Services (STEMoS).

The buses will be progressively deployed starting on Aug 25, 2021, on services 38, 40, 176 and 976, and add onto the current fleet of 40 electric buses already deployed for passenger service since November 2020.

The first 40 buses were supplied by BYD (20 single-deck buses) and the Yutong-NARI Consortium (ten single and ten double-deck buses).

Unlike those buses, however, these 20 new electric buses will be charged using tram-like pantograph chargers, as opposed to plug-in charging.

The new pantograph chargers are located at Bedok and Bukit Panjang Bus Interchanges.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

With pantograph charging, the new electric buses are charged at a higher power rating of up to 450kW during their short layover time of ten to 15 minutes at bus interchanges.

Unlike the trams of Hong Kong, however, these pantographs will be retracted once charging is complete.

The LTA states that we'll be able to enjoy quieter journeys onboard the new busses, as they only generate an ambient noise level of around 75dB, three decibels lower than that of a typical Euro 6 diesel bus.

The buses also come with an additional third door to encourage commuters to move to the rear for better commuter flow.

The new electric buses are also equipped with displays that show route-specific information such as upcoming bus stops and destinations.

To allow easier access for parents with open strollers, the front door of these buses does not have any centre pole, unlike our existing buses.

Wheelchair users will continue to board and disembark from the middle door of the bus through the ramp, with assistance from the Bus Captain.

This article was first published in sgcarmart.