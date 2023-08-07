Singapore's lion dance troupe triumphs at Genting World championship, ends Malaysia's 13-year winning streak

SINGAPORE – A lion dance troupe from Singapore has emerged victorious in the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship on Sunday, breaking a 13-year streak held by Malaysian troupes.
A total of 36 teams from across the world, including Myanmar, China and the US, competed on Sunday (Aug 6) afternoon in the finals of the three-day championship, organised by Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.
Singapore's Yi Wei Athletic Association sent two teams to the battle of the Chinese mystical beasts. Its Team B secured victory with 9.73 points, while its Team A came in third with a score of 9.58.
A video of the two teams' performances posted on TikTok showed Team B's yellow-orange and Team A's white-gold lions gracefully manoeuvring and dancing on top of high stilts, to thunderous applause from members of the audience.
The Sungai Way Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association from Malaysia came in second in the competition with a score of 9.64.
The China Press reported that lion dance troupes from Malaysia had won the last 13 editions of the championship.
According to the report, the champion will receive US$15,000 (S$20,000) in cash, while the first and second runners-up will receive US$8,000 and US$5,000 respectively.
The competition returned in 2023 after a four-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Straits Times has reached out to Resorts World Genting and Yi Wei Athletic Association for comment.
