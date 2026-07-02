682m long: Singapore's longest pedestrian and cycling bridge over PIE set for 2027 completion

Singapore's longest pedestrian and cycling bridge spanning the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) is on track for completion in the second half of 2027.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 2), Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said he recently visited the construction site of the 682m-long elevated bridge, which forms the final link connecting Bishan to the city.

"(The) Urban Redevelopment Authority has made good progress on the construction, with more than half of the bridge completed. This is a complex project in a built-up area, and the works are being carried out in phases," said Chee.

Once completed, the project will create a continuous 10km green route connecting Bishan to the city.

This means that residents will be able to cycle to the downtown area in under 30 minutes while enjoying better access to parks, waterfront spaces and neighbourhoods along the Kallang River.

Chee added that with some bridge segments now in place, work has also begun on a series of connectivity enhancements in the surrounding area.

These include a new park connector linking to the bridge, a new underpass leading to Mar Thoma Road, and the widening of the path along the Kallang River between Mar Thoma Road and Jalan Taman.

Plans to activate the open space beneath the Whampoa Flyover along the Central Expressway for sports and recreational facilities, including multi-purpose courts for pickleball and other sports, are also being studied.

Chee said these enhancement works are expected to be completed together with the bridge in the second half of 2027.

In addition, residents in Bishan, Marymount and Ang Mo Kio can look forward to another pedestrian and cycling bridge across Marymount Road.

The new crossing will connect to the start of the Bishan-to-City route, as well as link both sides of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and provide access to the future Teck Ghee MRT Station on the Cross Island Line.

To facilitate the installation of the remaining bridge segments over the PIE, sections of the expressway will be closed on four nights between mid-July and mid-August.

This will be done during the lowest traffic hours from 12am to 5am, to minimise inconvenience to road users.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com