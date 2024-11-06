Singapore's Max Maeder to serve up curry puffs after winning World Sailing award

He's served up a storm of victories this year — but his next dish will be quite different.

National kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder will be working at a curry puff stall as he had promised if he won at the 2024 World Sailing Awards.

The 18-year-old clinched the inaugural Young World Sailor of the Year award on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Maeder received the award from Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at a ceremony at Chijmes Hall.

"I'm a man of my word," he said. "I'll be there as early as I can, and as long as I can," he said.

Maeder, who loves the snack, added that he plans to work at Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff in Katong on Thursday.

"They have some very, very good curry puffs and I've enjoyed it every time I'm there so I had to pick that one."

He was not able to procure a food hygiene certificate in time to make the curry puffs himself, but Maeder will be serving the snacks to customers.

First Singaporean to win award

Maeder was also expressed his excitement at winning the award at the ceremony.

"It's great to encourage and invigorate [young sailors] and have a milestone like that. I'm so happy, I feel privileged to be able to receive the award tonight," he said.

"Being able to bring [the award] to Singapore and to have [the ceremony] in Singapore is great to see, and I was so happy when I heard that they are holding it here this year, so it's great to experience it tonight," Maeder told media.

The teen's award is also one for Singapore's record books, as it marks the first time a Singaporean has won a World Sailing Awards trophy, according to the Singapore Sailing Team.

After clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in August, Maeder continued on a winning streak — he won the Australian title and the Formula Kite Asian championships in September as well as overall champion title at the KiteFoil World Series and the Formula Kite Youth European Championships in October.

