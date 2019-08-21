Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he'd never walk again

Let it be known that in life, the only obstacle is yourself.

In a glorious feat of mind over matter, Chua Chee Beng got to his feet a mere two months after he was told he would be paralysed for life. Some four months later, he was back to rock climbing.

This November, the 50-year-old will be taking part in a 50km charity walk organised by Raleigh Singapore.

It's a vast turnaround from just two years ago, when life took a bleak turn.

Chua, a rock climbing instructor and a sports enthusiast, had gone climbing at Bukit Timah's Dairy Farm outdoor reserve when disaster struck.

He fell from a height of seven metres while abseiling as his climbing rope had slipped loose, he told Shin Min Daily News.

Chua suffered fractures in his heels, ankles, and a crack in his spine which damaged his spinal cord. The doctor had told him he would be bound to his wheelchair, paralysed for life.

Instead of surrendering to despair, Chua swore to himself: "In two months, I won't be pushed out of the hospital in a wheelchair, I'll walk out by myself."

Under the guidance of his physiotherapist, Chua persevered in regaining the use of his legs. True to his word, one week before he was to be discharged, he was walking around with only a cane for support.