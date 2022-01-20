Singapore's new Omicron infections more than double

SINGAPORE - There were 1,185 new cases of those infected with the Covid-19 Omicron variant on Wednesday (Jan 19), more than double the 589 cases a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 965 were local cases and 220 were imported, MOH said in its daily update on Wednesday.

All in, there were 1,615 new cases recorded - of which 1,205 were local and 410 were imported - up from 1,448 on Tuesday. There was also one death.

The weekly infection growth rate also rose to 1.96 on Wednesday, up from 1.76 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 281 patients in hospital, with 18 requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the intensive care unit.

As at Wednesday, Singapore has recorded a total of 296,077 Covid-19 cases, with 844 deaths.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 53 per cent of the population has received the vaccine booster shot.

