Singapore’s population rises to 6.11 million; citizen numbers up by 0.7%

Singapore's total population has risen to 6.11 million — with a 0.7 per cent increase in its number of citizens — up 1.2 per cent from last year.

The figures were published on Monday (Sep 29) in the annual Population in Brief report by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister's Office and its partner agencies.

Of the 6.11 million, there are 4.20 million residents — comprising citizens as well as permanent residents (PRs) — and 1.91 million non-residents, which include the foreign workforce, migrant domestic workers, dependants and international students.

The citizen population rose from 3.64 million to 3.66 million, while the PR population remained stable at 540,000, said the report.

While citizen births in 2024 saw a 1.2 per cent increase from 2023, the average number of births per year in the last five years (30,400) was lower than in the preceding five years (32,900).

In addition to citizen births in Singapore, there are also children born overseas to at least one Singaporean parent. 1,409 children born overseas to at least one Singaporean parent were granted citizenship by descent in 2024.

Dr Mathew Mathews, Head of the Institute of Policy Studies' Social Lab at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, told AsiaOne that a growth in the number of citizens is not a surprise.

This is because Singapore is open to incorporating individuals who resonate with its values and are keen to contribute to society while growing their roots here, he said.

"But the increases are also slight and carefully calibrated as incorporating too many newcomers to soon may not be best for society."

Dr Mathews explained that the dilution of national identity may be a concern unless newer citizens have time to absorb Singapore's values and characteristics.

His views are echoed by NPTD, which stated that Singapore is "careful to grant citizenships and PRs to individuals who can contribute to Singapore, integrate well, and are committed to making Singapore their home".

The Population in Brief report also stated that the non-resident population rose by about 2.7 per cent as compared to last year, the increase coming primarily from work permit holders, followed by migrant domestic workers.

The non-resident population is diverse, and its size and composition fluctuate depending on our economic and social needs, said NPTD.

The annualised population growth rate over the past five years (2020 to 2025) was higher than the preceding five-year period (2015 to 2020).

This was mostly due a rise in work permit holders in the construction sector to support key infrastructure projects such as Changi Terminal 5 and the ramping up of housing supply, stated the report.

