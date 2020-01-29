Singapore's Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimp

SINGAPORE - Shiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in the world to bring shrimp grown in a laboratory to diners' plates.

Demand for meat substitutes is booming, as consumer concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment grow.

Plant-based meat alternatives, popularised by Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods, increasingly feature on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.

But so-called clean meat, which is genuine meat grown from cells outside the animal, is still at a nascent stage.

More than two dozen firms are testing lab-grown fish, beef and chicken, hoping to break into an unproven segment of the alternative meat market, which Barclays estimates could be worth US$140 billion (S$190 billion) by 2029.

Shiok grows minced meat by extracting a sample of cells from shrimp. The cells are fed with nutrients in a solution and kept at a temperature of 28 deg C (82 degrees Fahrenheit), which helps them multiply.

The stem cells become meat in four to six weeks.

One kg (2.2 lb) of lab-grown shrimp meat now costs US$5,000, says Chief Executive Sandhya Sriram. That means a single 'siu mai' (pork and shrimp) dumpling typically eaten in a dim sum meal would cost as much as US$300, using Shiok's shrimp.