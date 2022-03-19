Singapore's total Covid-19 cases cross 1 million mark, with 10,244 new infections and 3 deaths

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health reported 10,244 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Saturday (March 19), a drop from 10,594 cases on Friday.

It means Singapore has crossed the one million mark for the number of Covid-19 cases, with the total now at 1,007,158.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 18th consecutive day, holding steady at 0.70, similar to the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The health ministry reported 1,130 hospitalisations as at noon on Saturday, down from 1,175 on Friday.

Three deaths were reported on Saturday, down from nine the day before.

There were 27 patients in the intensive care unit, and 127 needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 7,912 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 2,190 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 142 new imported cases, of which 51 were detected through PCR tests and 91 through ARTs.

As at Saturday, Singapore has recorded a total of 1,194 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 70 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.

