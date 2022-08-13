Singapore's very own Bruce Lee? Ong Ye Kung stuns the internet with 'sick' kung fu moves

He might be too busy to be the next Bruce Lee or Ip Man, but Ong Ye Kung sure looks like he has the moves to fight off a hundred knife-wielding bandits at once.

Taking to TikTok on Friday (Aug 12), the 52-year-old health minister showed off his kung fu with several young wushu students from the local master arts school Wufang Singapore.

In the 40-second long clip, the students also shared with Ong how wushu had given them life skills like discipline and perseverance.

Describing how sports builds character, Ong said: "Keep on exercising and keep on doing what you love."

With the TikTok video garnering over 160,000 views, several netizens were stunned by his kung fu moves.

"Sick," a netizen chimed in, while another praised his 'powerful' punches and kicks.

Several netizens also compared Ong to legendary martial arts practitioners from the silver screen.

Meanwhile, there were others who were just as impressed with his social media team for this 'wholesome' content.

While Ong has been causing a stir on the internet, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is another member of the fourth-generation (4G) team who has been showing off his talents on TikTok.

The 49-year-old recently became guitarist to former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah, as the duo performed an acoustic rendition of this year's National Day theme song Stronger Together.

In an "Ask Me Anything" segment with overseas Singaporeans on Aug 6, Wong revealed that he developed his passion for music while studying in the US.

"My roommate coincidentally happened to be a guitarist too. So we used to spend a lot of time jamming with one another. We'd even go out busking or playing in overnight bars," he said at that time.

