Singapore’s Yip Pin Xiu wins 8th gold at World Para Swimming Championships

Yip Pin Xiu added an eighth world title to her long list of career achievements on Sept 26, clinching gold in the women’s 50m backstroke S2 at the Toyota World Para Swimming Championships.

It was the first gold for the Singaporean at the meet – and her fourth consecutive world title in the event – after she claimed silver in the 100m backstroke S2 on Sept 23.

At the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Sept 26, the 33-year-old touched the wall first in 1min 04.31sec, ahead of Russian neutral athlete Diana Koltsova (1:05.72) and Italy’s Arjola Trimi (1:05.83) who finished second and third respectively.

Yip had qualified first in the morning’s heats, clocking 1:09.58. Italy’s Angela Procida (1:10.89) was second fastest, while Mexico’s Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (1:10.94) was third.

In the morning’s other heats, Wong Zhi Wei clocked 4:47.22 to finish 12th out of 12 in the men’s 400m freestyle S13, while Sophie Soon (1:30.84) was last out of nine in the women’s 100m back S11 heats.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.