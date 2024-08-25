Singer Madison Beer steps in to pay $3,500 rent for struggling Aljunied nail salon

When American singer-songwriter Madison Beer found her nails to be "breaking and falling apart" before her Singapore concert on Aug 22, she reached out to nail salon Edens' Atelier Co located at Aljunied.

But the 25-year-old paid for a lot more than just a manicure, helping the business formerly known as Toto Nail Studio with their rent and promoting them on her Instagram Story.

The nail salon's owner, Hazel Wah, then shared an Instagram post yesterday (Aug 24) about how it went down.

The 21-year-old prefaced the story with how she had taken a "huge leap of faith" to move into a large studio, but was left "hanging" by her former business partner.

"That led to financial constraints as we'd planned to invest into the business for the first six months with our personal finances to let the business grow," Wah added. "I lost over $20,000 trying to maintain the rent, electricity bills, salaries and much more."

Though Wah was helped out by a TikTok friend who gave her $500 and aided by her fiance and other friends, she was still considering "just moving back to a tiny office space" to alleviate costs, until Madison sent her a direct message, asking for gel nails.

She told AsiaOne that she was a fan of Madison and "extremely surprised" by the DM and the singer's visit on Aug 22.

"It felt like a dream come true! I was so nervous doing her nails, I was kind of shaking at the start but she was so, so nice and genuine," she said.

She added that Madison didn't "pressure" her at all and in fact offered her "so many compliments". The singer also offered to take photos with all the staff and even Wah's family members who were present.

Wah said that Madison chatted about her own experiences at the store, talking about how she likes Singapore and her life back in Los Angeles, and it didn't feel like she was doing a celebrity's nails but "just another customer".

She also mentioned that Madison had dropped by the store a second time the next day to redo her nails, as she had to remove the manicure due to a photoshoot.

This time, Wah shared about her financial woes while they were "talking about inflation", and Madison then decided to pay the monthly rent for the shop via a bank transfer.

Sharing the screenshot of a bank transfer of $3,460 in her Instagram post, Wah wrote: "I was seriously just in awe that she was even giving me a chance to do her nails, I still can't comprehend the fact that she paid for my rental!"

[[nid:697876]]

Wah added that Madison had paid for her manicure and then got her agency to transfer the money to her without mentioning anything.

"I truly used up all the luck I had in me," Wah wrote.

The accompanying screenshot shows her telling Madison she "really didn't have to" pay for her rent and asking to return the money, which Madison refused.

Some in the comments section of the Edens' Atelier Co post shared that they had followed the page after Madison's shoutout, while others called Madison "an angel" for her good deed.

"You deserved every bit of it, lah, congrats on the huge opportunity!" one comment read.

Several others wrote that they were "so happy" for Wah.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_DRaI0SMa-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Madison performed at the Singapore Expo Hall 7 on Aug 22, and also went to a shop off the beaten track: Queensway Shopping Mall.

Pluto Days Club, a gift and consignment shop in the mall, posted a TikTok on Aug 20 sharing CCTV footage of the singer at the store.

"How many aura points did I lose when Madison Beer visited my shop but I didn't realise the entire time?" in-text captions in the video read.

The TikTok's caption reads: "She visited Queensway just for us after finding our TikTok! Thank you for visiting and supporting our local creators."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@plutodaysclub/video/7405205949243329793[/embed]

[[nid:698377]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.