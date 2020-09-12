Single dad appeals for unwanted design books to support son's interest in architecture

A simple note by a father to appeal for educational resources for his son has inadvertently made rounds on social media platform Twitter. And it’s all thanks to a student from the LASALLE College of the Arts who spotted the note at the water cooler near the SIA theatre, took a photo of it, and uploaded it onto her Twitter account (@maccasbtre). Stuck onto the wall with a piece of adhesive tape, the letter appears to be written by a single father who lives in Hougang. https://twitter.com/maccasbtre/status/1304069153888772096

His letter reads that he has a 10-year-old son who aspires to become an architect or a developer in the future.

“I am a single dad, if you have any free time or unwanted design books on 3D drawings, please contact me,” he added. The father also left his name and contact number at the end of his letter as a means for the public to be in touch.

In a bid to help the father and his 10-year-old son, the Twitter user also urged her followers to help retweet her post.

Her tweet which was uploaded on Thursday (10 Sep) night, has already amassed over 2,200 retweets as of the time of writing.

And that’s not considering other Twitter threads, like this one by Twitter user (@dz4kir) who also retweeted the post.

https://twitter.com/dz4kir/status/1304083398344937472

“Who knows yall could be the reason why this kid will have a bright future? (sic)” his post reads.

The father, who wishes to stay anonymous, told theAsianparent that he and his son, Gabriel, have received “more than 100 offers for books and resources” as of Friday evening.

“My intention was to have some resources to give my son a headstart as I am not in the related field,” said the father who has a bachelor’s degree in environmental safety and a diploma in mechanical engineering.

He also explained that he could pay for some of the books—considering that architecture books can be expensive—but needed more information on the subject to better support Gabriel.

Sharing that Gabriel’s interests lie in 2D and 3D drawings of modern houses and buildings, the single dad would bring him to walk around private estates to admire the different houses’ designs.

He also shared that since young, Gabriel would visit condominium launches to look at building models.

Beyond that, the father also mentioned that his 10-year-old takes to watching videos on building structures and the like on the National Geographic channel in his free time.

Gabriel’s interest in architecture also extends to the games he plays—those that give him the opportunity to build farms and cities.

It took an incident for the father to realise that Gabriel was truly interested in architecture: when he spent S$1,600 on in-game credits without permission.

Fortunately, the father managed to recover the amount.

To all the kind offers he has received, the single dad said that he is grateful.

“Thank you all and it suddenly make us realise that there are still good people in the world [sic],” he tells theAsianparent.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.