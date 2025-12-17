Single dad in Malaysia seeks $630k for daughter's leukaemia treatment in Singapore

A single father in Malaysia is hoping to raise RM2 million (S$631,900) to seek urgent treatment for his 15-year-old daughter's leukaemia in Singapore.

Mirabelle Kua Han Fay, a teenager from Melaka, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a rare type of blood cancer.

According to a donation drive posted on the One Hope Charity and Welfare's website on Tuesday (Dec 16), she has to travel to Singapore this week to begin a form of immunotherapy treatment known as Car-T cell therapy.

The decision was made after "all treatment options in Malaysia [were] exhausted".

"Doctors have advised that she better begin Car-T treatment in Singapore within this week. This is her only chance to survive, and the earlier the treatment begins, the higher her chances of success," according to the page.

It added that Kua's chances of recovery is more than 80 per cent if the treatment is successful.

According to the charity, her illness was discovered after she developed a fever on Sept 9 this year.

Despite four cycles of chemotherapy, her cancer markers did not retreat, prompting doctors to recommend urgent treatment in Singapore.

The only obstacle which stands in their way, however, is the cost.

The RM2 million which the donation drive hopes to raise would cover her Car-T therapy, related medical tests, medications, hospitalisation, as well as "any subsequent stem cell or bone marrow transplant required".

The charity also stated that Kua's father, Soon Leng, works as a car window tinting salesperson earning RM3,000 a month, which goes towards supporting Kua as well his elderly father, the organiser added.

Kua's parents divorced when she was a child, but her mother has since returned to care for her following her diagnosis, the page stated.

In a video posted to the charity's Facebook page, her parents can be seen appealing to the public for donations.

"If she doesn't begin treatment now, she will lose her life," said Soon Leng in the video.

Kua was also quoted in captions to the video as stating, "I want to live... please don't give up on me".

Speaking to the camera from a hospital bed, Kua said in English: "I really wish that you can help me with my leukaemia, and I can go back to my previous life. Thank you everyone for the help."

As of writing, the fundraising effort has raised RM1.35 million from 9,580 donations.

