SingPost announces Neo Su Yin as group COO

Singapore Post (SingPost) has appointed Neo Su Yin as its group chief operating officer (COO), effective Thursday (Jan 2).

In this newly created role, Neo will oversee the group's Singapore and international business units and property. She will also take guidance from board chairman Simon Israel, said SingPost.

"The position of the group COO is a pivotal role to translate transformation into tangible results, ensuring high-quality execution, while fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement," said the group.

It added that Neo will also work with the board in a review of the group's international business unit.

Neo, 44, joined the group in April 2019 as vice-president of its customer experience department.

She was appointed as SingPost's Singapore chief executive from November 2021 to April 2024. During her tenure, she oversaw enhancements across key operational areas, including last-mile delivery, digital transformation and postal operations optimisation.

Subsequently, she moved to dnata as managing director for Singapore, overseeing ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport.

Neo's appointment came after SingPost sacked three senior executives.

They are the former group CEO Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik, and CEO of the company's international business unit Li Yu.

Phang was also asked to resign as a director of SingPost and all its related companies, said SingPost on Dec 22.

Their termination came as they were found to be negligent in the handling of internal investigations over a whistle-blower's report that it received earlier in 2024.

The report was related to its non-regulated international e-commerce logistics parcels business.

Investigations by SingPost into the report found that three managers in the international business unit had "committed serious breaches of the company's code of conduct" for deliveries for "one of its largest" customers.

They had performed or approved manual updates of the "delivery failure" status code for parcels SingPost had agreed to deliver — without supporting documents and even though no delivery attempt had been made.

Shares of SingPost closed 1.9 per cent or $0.01 higher at $0.53 on Tuesday.

