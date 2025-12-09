SingPost to increase domestic mail rates by 10 cents in 2026

Mailing rates in Singapore will increase by 10 cents from Jan 1, 2026, owing to declining mail volume and rising network costs, said Singapore Post (SingPost).

The new rate for standard regular mail and standard large mail will be $0.62 and $0.90 respectively, according to a statement by the national postal service provider on Tuesday (Dec 9).

Rates for domestic bulk mail used by businesses will also increase.

According to SingPost, the increase in postage rates will go towards investing in modernisation efforts to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Over the past year, SingPost has undertaken significant initiatives to improve service quality and efficiency, including expanding service touchpoints and enhancing e-commerce capabilities.

At the same time, mail volumes have fallen by over 40 per cent since the 2019/2020 fiscal year while operating costs have risen, said SingPost.

Mark Chong, SingPost's chief executive officer, said the increase is a "necessary step" to balance the structural cost of domestic mail operations and provide customers with reliable services while ensuring long- term sustainability of the business.

"It will enable us to continue fulfilling our national postal mandate while advancing SingPost's transformation into a technology-driven logistics leader," he added.

